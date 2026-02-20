Liyu Lake pedal boat operator released on bail after 9-year-old drowns
Taipei, Feb. 20 (CNA) A pedal-boat rental operator surnamed Lin (林) was ordered to post NT$50,000 (US$1,585) bail Friday after being questioned by prosecutors over a fatal boating incident at Liyu Lake Scenic Area.
A 9-year-old boy surnamed Cheng (鄭) died Thursday after a swan-shaped pedal boat carrying him and four adult family members capsized.
The adults were rescued by bystanders.
Although the boy was wearing a life jacket, he became trapped under the overturned boat for about 10 minutes, according to a water recreation operator surnamed Chen (陳).
When Chen pulled him from the water, Cheng's heart had stopped beating. CPR was performed until emergency responders arrived, Chen said.
The Hualien District Prosecutors' Office conducted a postmortem examination and determined that Cheng died by drowning, a finding the family did not dispute.
Prosecutors later questioned Lin, who runs the boat rental business, on suspicion of negligent homicide and ordered him to pay NT$50,000 bail.
Authorities said the cause of the accident remains under investigation, including whether waves generated by a passing motorboat contributed to the capsizing.
