Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan 中央通訊社 フォーカス台湾 Fokus Taiwan
Search

Liyu Lake pedal boat operator released on bail after 9-year-old drowns

02/20/2026 08:12 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
Photo courtesy of a private contributor
Photo courtesy of a private contributor

Taipei, Feb. 20 (CNA) A pedal-boat rental operator surnamed Lin (林) was ordered to post NT$50,000 (US$1,585) bail Friday after being questioned by prosecutors over a fatal boating incident at Liyu Lake Scenic Area.

A 9-year-old boy surnamed Cheng (鄭) died Thursday after a swan-shaped pedal boat carrying him and four adult family members capsized.

The adults were rescued by bystanders.

Although the boy was wearing a life jacket, he became trapped under the overturned boat for about 10 minutes, according to a water recreation operator surnamed Chen (陳).

When Chen pulled him from the water, Cheng's heart had stopped beating. CPR was performed until emergency responders arrived, Chen said.

The Hualien District Prosecutors' Office conducted a postmortem examination and determined that Cheng died by drowning, a finding the family did not dispute.

Prosecutors later questioned Lin, who runs the boat rental business, on suspicion of negligent homicide and ordered him to pay NT$50,000 bail.

Authorities said the cause of the accident remains under investigation, including whether waves generated by a passing motorboat contributed to the capsizing.

(By Chang Chi and Lee Chieh-yu)

Enditem/AW

0:00
/
0:00
Latest
More
We value your privacy.
Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
Got it. Learn more
19