Frontal weather systems forecast to impact Taiwan Tuesday evening
Taipei, Feb. 20 (CNA) The weather across Taiwan will remain partly cloudy to sunny until Tuesday evening, when a frontal system is expected to arrive, bringing rain to parts of Taiwan, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) forecast Friday.
According to the CWA forecast released at 5 p.m., from Saturday through Tuesday it will remain cool in the mornings and evenings across the country, with significant day-night temperature differences.
From Saturday to Tuesday, temperatures will range from 12-27 degrees Celsius in northern Taiwan, 14-30 degrees in central Taiwan, 18-30 degrees in the south, and 16-27 degrees in the east, CWA data showed.
Weather conditions during that period will generally be partly cloudy to sunny, with brief, localized showers expected in eastern Taiwan and the Hengchun Peninsula in the south, the agency said.
It also forecast that from Tuesday evening to Wednesday, a frontal system will pass over Taiwan and the northeastern monsoon will strengthen slightly.
Northern and northeastern Taiwan will turn cooler, with brief, localized showers in northern areas, eastern Taiwan and the Hengchun Peninsula, while other areas will see partly cloudy skies, the CWA said.
According to the CWA, the northeastern monsoon is expected to weaken on Thursday, when the mercury in northern and northeastern Taiwan will rise, though mornings and evenings will remain cool nationwide.
The agency forecast another weather front will impact Taiwan on Feb. 27, bringing brief, localized showers to areas in central and northern Taiwan, eastern Taiwan and the Hengchun Peninsula, as well as sporadic brief showers in mountainous areas of the south, while other regions will see mostly cloudy skies.
-
Society
Liyu Lake pedal boat operator released on bail after 9-year-old drowns02/20/2026 08:12 PM
-
Society
Frontal weather systems forecast to impact Taiwan Tuesday evening02/20/2026 07:34 PM
-
Society
Vietnamese workers abroad mark Tết through video calls02/20/2026 07:27 PM
-
Culture
11 hospitalized after SUV loses control, crashes into oncoming vehicle02/20/2026 06:27 PM
-
Society
Soft hail falls on Hehuan Mountain02/20/2026 03:51 PM