Blood reserves running low nationwide, foundation urges donations
Taipei, Feb. 20 (CNA) The Taiwan Blood Services Foundation (TBSF) on Friday urged the public to donate blood, saying nationwide supply currently averages just 3.8 days, below the safe level of seven to 10 days.
Supplies of O-type blood are particularly low. At the Taichung Blood Center, O-type reserves are sufficient for only 1.2 days.
Nationwide inventory levels stand at 4.4 days for A-type blood, 4.7 days for B-type, 2.9 days for O-type and 5.3 days for AB-type, according to a TBSF statement.
The foundation said inventory levels of four to seven days are considered "slightly low," while supplies of fewer than four days are considered "dangerously low."
Blood reserves are especially tight in Taichung, where redistribution from other centers has been activated. However, the reallocation of O-type blood is limited due to low levels across multiple regions.
The TBSF said medical demand does not decline during holidays and urged eligible donors to give blood to help more patients during the ongoing Lunar New Year holiday, which ends Sunday.
