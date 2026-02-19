Boy dies after pedal boat capsizes at Liyu Lake in Hualien
Taipei, Feb. 19 (CNA) A 9-year-old boy died after a swan pedal boat carrying him and four others capsized at Liyu Lake Scenic Area in Hualien County on Thursday.
The victim was among a group of family members from Hualien who arrived in the area at around 2 p.m. and boarded a swan pedal boat. The boy was in the boat with his parents, aunt and grandfather when it suddenly capsized about 20 meters from shore.
According to various witness accounts, nearby visitors rescued the four adults, while the child, not immediately found, was only pulled out of the water later by a water recreation operator surnamed Chen (陳).
Chen said the boy was trapped for about 10 minutes under the boat and initially showed no signs of a heartbeat. CPR was immediately performed until emergency personnel arrived, he added.
The Hualien County Police Bureau's Ji'an Precinct said the victim was rushed to hospital but later pronounced dead, adding that the cause of the incident remains under investigation.
