Agricultural research station in Tainan introduces new sesame variety

Taipei, Feb. 19 (CNA) A Tainan agricultural research station recently developed a new sesame variety, "Tainan No. 2," with 35 percent lower production costs and higher oil content, boosting the competitiveness of Taiwan's domestic sesame industry.

According to Ministry of Agriculture (MOA) statistics, Taiwan relies heavily on imported sesame, with domestic production accounting for only a small fraction. In 2024, imports totaled 38,149 tons, while domestic output was just 1,290 tons -- about 3 percent of the imported volume.

To strengthen domestic production, the research station has been promoting "Tainan No. 2" to local farmers. The variety has two key features -- low-shattering pods and improved suitability for mechanical harvesting -- which helps to overcome the past reliance on manual labor in sesame production, the MOA's Tainan District Agricultural Research and Extension Station said in a news release.

In agricultural terms, "shattering" refers to seeds falling out of pods before harvest. A low-shattering variety keeps seeds intact, reducing loss and making mechanical harvesting easier.

Compared with "Tainan No. 1," where the pods tend to split and shed seeds after maturing, the new variety reduces seed loss to less than 30 percent and keeps seeds stable in the pods after ripening, the station said, adding that this significantly improves operational efficiency and yield.

With the "Tainan No. 2" variety, production costs could be cut by NT$50,000 per hectare, overall costs lowered by 35 percent, and net profits boosted by more than 35 percent, the station said, citing a recent field test.

The new variety has sturdy stems and stands upright even in wind or rain, with pod heights exceeding 20 centimeters, it said, adding that its growing period is similar to that of "Tainan No. 1," taking about 80 to 90 days.

Average yield reached around 120 kilograms per 0.1 hectare, comparable to "Tainan No. 1," with some areas showing even higher potential.

In addition, the "Tainan No. 2" variety has an oil content of between 48.2 percent and 51.8 percent, while 100 grams contain 1,197 to 1,389 milligrams of calcium, both higher than those of "Tainan No. 1," the station said.

The variety marks a major milestone for domestically produced sesame in moving toward mechanization and sustainable production, it said, adding that it will support farmers through demonstration programs and technical outreach to help speed up industry upgrades.