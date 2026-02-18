Temperatures to rise Thursday as cold air weakens

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 18 (CNA) Temperatures across Taiwan are expected to rise on Thursday as a continental cold air mass weakens, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) said Wednesday.

Most areas will see cloudy to sunny skies, with only brief isolated showers forecast for eastern Taiwan and mountainous areas in the west.

CWA forecaster Cheng Chieh-jen (鄭傑仁) said the cold air mass will persist through early Thursday morning before weakening during the day, allowing temperatures to rebound nationwide.

Early morning lows on Thursday are forecast at 13-15 degrees Celsius in central and northern Taiwan and Yilan, and 17-19 degrees in southern and eastern Taiwan.

Daytime highs are expected to reach 21-24 degrees in the north and east, and 25-26 degrees in central and southern regions, with larger day-night temperature differences south of Hsinchu, Cheng said.

Weather conditions will remain relatively cool on Friday, with overnight lows of 12-16 degrees in central and northern Taiwan and Hualien, and 16-18 degrees in the south and Taitung.

Daytime highs will range from 21 to 24 degrees in the north and east, and 25-28 degrees elsewhere.

Moisture is expected to increase Friday, bringing brief showers to parts of northern and eastern Taiwan and the Hengchun Peninsula, before conditions turn mostly dry again from Saturday to Monday.

From Saturday to Monday, early mornings and evenings will stay cool, while daytime highs will climb to 25-28 degrees in the north and 27-30 degrees in central and southern Taiwan.

Cheng said the next significant weather change is expected on Feb. 24, when seasonal northeasterly winds strengthen, with their influence continuing into Feb. 25.

Overnight lows during that period will range from 16 to 19 degrees in central and northern Taiwan and Yilan, and 20-21 degrees in the south.