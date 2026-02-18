Bodies of Taiwan tourists in Japan volcano helicopter crash found

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Tokyo, Feb. 18 (CNA) Japanese authorities said Wednesday that the bodies of two Taiwanese tourists and a Japanese pilot have been located inside a volcanic crater, nearly a month after a sightseeing helicopter crashed during a flight over southwestern Japan.

Drone footage taken at the site showed three bodies near the wreckage of the aircraft inside a crater on Mount Aso in Kumamoto Prefecture, according to police and fire officials.

The helicopter went missing on Jan. 20 during a sightseeing flight and was later found on a steep slope inside the Nakadake No. 1 crater, about 50 meters below the rim.

Authorities said conditions at the site made survival highly unlikely and ruled out manned recovery operations due to the extreme danger posed by volcanic gases, high temperatures and unstable terrain.

After being briefed, the families of the Taiwanese passengers agreed to suspend further high-risk rescue efforts and requested that the safety of rescue personnel be treated as the top priority, officials said.

Emergency officials warned that temperatures along the crater walls can reach about 80 degrees Celsius and that high concentrations of toxic volcanic gases and loose ground significantly increase the risk of secondary accidents.

Authorities said they will assess whether the wreckage and remains can be recovered using mechanical lifting equipment rather than manned operations.

The helicopter had taken off at around 10:50 a.m. from a tourist facility in Aso City for a planned 10-minute flight and lost contact shortly after 11 a.m., according to Japanese authorities. Wreckage was spotted later that afternoon during an aerial search.

Taiwan's representative office in Japan has been notified and remains in contact with local authorities.