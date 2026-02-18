To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 18 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Trump says he's discussing Taiwan arms sales with Xi

@Liberty Times: Legislature could start reviewing Taiwan-U.S. trade agreement March 12

@Economic Daily News: Prices of passive components to rise on robust AI demand

@Taipei Times: Yilan rail project to proceed, Cho says

