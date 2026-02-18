Taiwan headline news
02/18/2026 02:21 PM
Taipei, Feb. 18 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Trump says he's discussing Taiwan arms sales with Xi
@Liberty Times: Legislature could start reviewing Taiwan-U.S. trade agreement March 12
@Economic Daily News: Prices of passive components to rise on robust AI demand
@Taipei Times: Yilan rail project to proceed, Cho says
Enditem/ASG
Latest
-
Society
Bodies of Taiwan tourists in Japan volcano helicopter crash found02/18/2026 05:37 PM
-
Politics
Trump, Xi discuss Taiwan arms sales; White House says policy unchanged02/18/2026 03:19 PM
-
Society
Taiwan headline news02/18/2026 02:21 PM
-
Society
Where nature pays: 'Bank of Flowers and Trees' redefines investment returns02/18/2026 01:45 PM
-
Science & Tech
Taiwan rolls out AI voice assistant for weather app02/18/2026 01:21 PM