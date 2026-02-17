Man killed, Vietnamese wife suffers 90% burns in Taichung house fire

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 17 (CNA) A 50-year-old man was killed and his 44-year-old Vietnamese wife suffered life-threatening injuries after a fire broke out on the top floor of a three-story building in Taichung early Tuesday.

The Lunar New Year's Day blaze on Leye Road in the city's East District was brought under control at around 4:33 a.m. and fully extinguished by about 4:50 a.m., police said.

First responders found the man, surnamed Liu (劉), dead at the scene, while his wife had managed to escape to the ground floor.

The woman, whose name police did not disclose, was taken to intensive care after suffering burns to around 90 percent of her body.

According to police, seven other residents, all members of the deceased man's family, escaped safely.

Initial investigations suggest the fire originated in a closet and mattress on the third floor, burning an area of about 30 square meters, police said.

Police added that they believe no one other than Liu or his wife was involved in starting the fire, based on nearby surveillance footage.