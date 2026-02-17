Focus Taiwan App
02/17/2026 10:12 AM
Taipei, Feb. 17 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Han Kuo-yu says defense budget will be Legislature's top priority

@Liberty Times: Legislative speaker, deputy speaker vow to prioritize review of special defense budget after letter from 37 U.S. lawmakers

@Economic Daily News: Japan PM Takaichi's meeting with BOJ chief Ueda yields no breakthrough; Yen falls further, long-term bonds extend losses

@Commercial Times: Fortune prospects for the 12 Chinese Zodiac signs

@Taipei Times: Special defense budget top priority: Han

19