02/17/2026 10:12 AM
Taipei, Feb. 17 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Han Kuo-yu says defense budget will be Legislature's top priority
@Liberty Times: Legislative speaker, deputy speaker vow to prioritize review of special defense budget after letter from 37 U.S. lawmakers
@Economic Daily News: Japan PM Takaichi's meeting with BOJ chief Ueda yields no breakthrough; Yen falls further, long-term bonds extend losses
@Commercial Times: Fortune prospects for the 12 Chinese Zodiac signs
@Taipei Times: Special defense budget top priority: Han
Heritage at risk: Taiwan's last hand-pulled ferry02/17/2026 11:02 AM
Artifacts of 56 pharaohs from British Museum to wow Taiwan until 202702/17/2026 10:35 AM
Taiwan headline news02/17/2026 10:12 AM
Taiwan to prioritize special defense budget in legal review: Legislative Speaker02/16/2026 03:57 PM
TaiDoc union launches strike campaign, demands reinstatement of fired officials02/16/2026 03:36 PM