King Liu, founder of Taiwan bicycle brand Giant, dies at 93

02/16/2026 03:15 PM
Giant Group founder King Liu. CNA file photo
Taipei, Feb. 16 (CNA) King Liu (劉金標), founder of Taiwan's leading bicycle maker Giant Group, died early Monday at the age of 93, the company said.

In a statement, Giant said Liu, who founded the company in 1972, was not only its founder but also a guiding leader who steered the organization forward while remaining attentive to those around him.

"Through a strong commitment to quality and a clear long-term vision, he led the company onto the global stage and helped the world recognize the strength and capability of Taiwan's bicycle industry," the statement said.

Giant said Liu devoted his life to bicycles, believing they represented a meaningful way of life.

Photo courtesy of Giant Group
"He was widely respected as a lifelong advocate of cycling culture and remained a deeply influential figure to colleagues, partners and riders across generations," the company said.

Liu was nicknamed a "missionary of bicycles," a description that became one of the public's most enduring impressions of him, according to Giant.

(By Tseng Chih-yi and Frances Huang)

Enditem/kb

