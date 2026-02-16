Suspect in parcel explosion detained, held incommunicado
Taipei, Feb. 16 (CNA) A man suspected of injuring two people in a parcel explosion in northeastern Taiwan on Saturday has been detained and held incommunicado on charges of attempted murder.
The Taiwan Yilan District Court approved local prosecutors' request Sunday afternoon to detain the man, surnamed Wu (吳), and hold him incommunicado over concerns he could destroy evidence.
The court noted that Wu denied committing the crime but said evidence, including CCTV footage and witness testimony, suggested his involvement.
Wu was arrested after police found copper wire, a microswitch and batteries at his residence in Yilan County's Toucheng Township during a raid Saturday night.
The explosion occurred earlier Saturday at a residence on Liming Road in Yilan County, where two siblings surnamed Hung (洪), both in their 70s, suffered multiple injuries but were not in a life-threatening condition.
Police investigating the case found that Wu had been involved in a NT$390,000 (US$12,442) financial dispute with the injured woman's 31-year-old son, surnamed Chu (朱).
Although Wu filed a fraud lawsuit against Chu in September 2025, he was later unable to contact him, something police said may have motivated the attack.
After questioning Wu and witnesses on Sunday, local prosecutors said Wu was suspected of attempted murder and violations of the Firearms, Ammunition and Knives Control Act, and requested a court approval to detain him incommunicado.
