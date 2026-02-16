To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 16 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Iran willing to make concessions for nuclear deal with U.S.

@China Times: President Lai vows to strengthen national defense to safeguard Taiwan

@Liberty Times: Government continues to push for economic development in Taiwan: Lai

@Economic Daily News: Wall Street analysts upbeat on TSMC's ADR performance

@Taipei Times: Lai pledges progress in Lunar New Year address

Enditem/kb