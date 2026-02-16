Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan 中央通訊社 フォーカス台湾 Fokus Taiwan
Search

Taiwan headline news

02/16/2026 11:24 AM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 16 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Iran willing to make concessions for nuclear deal with U.S.

@China Times: President Lai vows to strengthen national defense to safeguard Taiwan

@Liberty Times: Government continues to push for economic development in Taiwan: Lai

@Economic Daily News: Wall Street analysts upbeat on TSMC's ADR performance

@Taipei Times: Lai pledges progress in Lunar New Year address

Enditem/kb

0:00
/
0:00
Latest
More
We value your privacy.
Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
Got it. Learn more
19