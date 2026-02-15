To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Molly the hamster finds new home after street life ordeal in New Taipei

Taipei, Feb. 15 (CNA) A pet hamster that nearly died after wandering the streets of New Taipei has recovered and found a new home, prompting authorities to reiterate responsible animal ownership.

The lost rodent was discovered outdoors and reported by a neighborhood representative, who sent the cute critter to the New Taipei Animal Protection and Health Inspection Office in December, the agency said.

Named Molly by the agency, the pocket-sized companion was found to have breathing difficulties and was unable to open her eyes, prompting emergency treatment, the agency said.

An x-ray revealed an intestinal blockage, which was likely caused by the little animal eating indigestible objects while attempting to survive outdoors, the office said.

Molly, a domesticated golden hamster, was elderly and could have died if her condition failed to improve, according to a veterinarian with the agency.

Fortunately, Molly recovered after hospitalization and continued medication, and soon found a new owner and a permanent home around mid January, the office reported.

Molly the hamster. Photos courtesy of the New Taipei Animal Protection and Health Inspection Office.

Molly the hamster. Photos courtesy of the New Taipei Animal Protection and Health Inspection Office.

Molly's case reflects a broader rise in pet hamster ownership in recent years, as the animals are small and require minimal space -- but escape or abandonment incidents have increased as well.

The animal protection agency said 10 cases of lost pet rodents being picked up by members of the public were recorded last year in the city.

"Pet hamsters are small, highly sensitive animals that lack the ability to survive outdoors," the office said.

They have strong gnawing habits, and can bite their way through old cages or ones made of poor-quality materials, the agency said.

Under Taiwan's Animal Protection Act, failure to provide safe and comfortable living spaces for the critters can result in fines of up to NT$15,000 (US$480), while abandoning pets can result in fines of up to NT$150,000.