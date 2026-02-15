Man arrested after parcel explosion injures 2 in Yilan

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 15 (CNA) Police said Sunday they have arrested a suspect in connection with a parcel explosion in Yilan City a day earlier that injured two elderly siblings.

A task force late Saturday night arrested a man surnamed Wu (吳), 63, at his home in nearby Toucheng Township, seizing evidence including copper wires, a micro switch, an electric meter and batteries.

The materials are believed to be components of an improvised explosive device used in the blast, officials said at a press conference.

The explosion occurred Saturday morning when a brother and sister in their 70s, surnamed Hung (洪), opened the parcel at their home. Police said the parcel was not mailed but was allegedly delivered to the victims' doorstep by the suspect two days before the explosion.

Both sustained multiple injuries, but remained conscious and are in a stable condition after receiving hospital treatment, police added.

According to local media reports, Wu was involved in a financial dispute of NT$390,000 (US$12,400) with the injured woman's 31-year-old son, surnamed Chu (朱). Although Wu filed a fraud lawsuit against Chu in September 2025, he was later unable to contact him, which police said may have motivated the attack.

The case is being investigated as attempted murder and has been referred to the Yilan District Prosecutors Office, police said.