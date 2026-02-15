Hualien flood victim wins NT$1 million scratchcard prize

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 15 (CNA) A man in his 50s in Hualien County won NT$1 million (US$31,864) on a scratchcard lottery ticket, saying the prize would help him rebuild his home after suffering heavy losses in flooding last year, according to Taiwan Lottery.

The man from Guangfu Township described the winnings to the betting shop owner as a gift of "lifesaving money from God," according to the lottery company.

Citing the Shang Yi Hang Lottery Store where the man bought the ticket, Taiwan Lottery said a butterfly flew to the scratchcard display area that day.

The man chose the ticket where the insect landed, which turned out to carry a NT$1 million prize, the company said.

The NT$20 million "super red envelope" game offers 10 top prizes of NT$20 million and 1,200 prizes of NT$1 million.

As of Saturday, two of the NT$20 million prizes and 79 of the NT$1 million prizes had been scratched out, the company said.