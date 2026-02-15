Taiwan headline news
02/15/2026 02:33 PM
Taipei, Feb. 15 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:
@United Daily News: NT$20 trillion in exchange for 15%: KMT thinktank urges Legislature to conduct rigorous review
@China Times: Taiwan expected to face mounting pressure from Europe, Japan after zero tariffs on U.S. cars
@Liberty Times: Heavy traffic expected at 9 freeway hotspots ahead of Lunar New Year's Eve
@Economic Daily News:16 stocks set to benefit from Taiwan-U.S. agreement
@Commercial Times: Taiwan's economy in Year of Horse poised to take off
@Taipei Times: Lai inspects holiday medical facilities
Enditem/AW
Latest
-
Business
CPC to freeze fuel prices over Lunar New Year holiday02/15/2026 05:25 PM
-
Politics
Taiwan vice premier returns home after trade agreement signed with U.S.02/15/2026 04:45 PM
-
Society
Kaohsiung zoo's African elephant Ali passes away at age 5202/15/2026 04:01 PM
-
Sports
Figure skater Li makes history for Taiwan at 2026 Olympic Winter Games02/15/2026 03:52 PM
-
Society
Man arrested after parcel explosion injures 2 in Yilan02/15/2026 03:42 PM