Taipei, Feb. 15 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:

@United Daily News: NT$20 trillion in exchange for 15%: KMT thinktank urges Legislature to conduct rigorous review

@China Times: Taiwan expected to face mounting pressure from Europe, Japan after zero tariffs on U.S. cars

@Liberty Times: Heavy traffic expected at 9 freeway hotspots ahead of Lunar New Year's Eve

@Economic Daily News:16 stocks set to benefit from Taiwan-U.S. agreement

@Commercial Times: Taiwan's economy in Year of Horse poised to take off

@Taipei Times: Lai inspects holiday medical facilities

