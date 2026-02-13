Taoyuan airport braces for record daily passenger traffic as LNY starts

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 13 (CNA) Taoyuan International Airport could see daily passenger volume reach a new peak as the Lunar New Year (LNY) holiday begins on Saturday, after a post-pandemic high was set the previous day, Transportation Minister Chen Shih-kai (陳世凱) said Friday.

With travel demand remaining high, Chen said the airport could handle up to 167,000 passengers on Saturday, challenging the airport's all-time daily record.

Chen made the remarks as President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) toured Taipei Main Station to inspect traffic operations, accompanied by officials from Taiwan's railway, freeway, and airport authorities.

Taoyuan International Airport Corp. (TIAC) Chairman Yang Wei-fuu (楊偉甫) said smooth airport operations during the Lunar New Year break depend on maintaining order, keeping lines organized, providing uninterrupted service, and ensuring safety at all times.

Outbound passenger traffic at Taoyuan International Airport is expected to peak in the early part of the Lunar New Year holiday, while inbound traffic is likely to surge toward the end of the nine-day break, Yang added.

According to the TIAC, about 161,000 passengers passed through Taiwan's main gateway on Thursday, setting a post-pandemic daily record.

The figure was about 10 percent higher than the 147,000 recorded on Wednesday, with checked baggage volumes also up by around 10 percent from normal levels, and exceeded last year's single-day high of 159,000 passengers.

The airport operator said it has fully prepared for the Lunar New Year travel rush, with airlines and ground crew increasing staffing levels. Estimated clearance-time displays have also been installed near outbound checkpoints, using icons and color-coded indicators to show security screening wait times, help passengers plan ahead and complete checks earlier.