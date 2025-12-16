Legislature passes amendments strengthening undersea cable protections

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 16 (CNA) The Legislative Yuan on Tuesday passed amendments to four separate acts governing ships, ports, meteorological facilities and telecommunications following the Executive Yuan's push to update Taiwan's so-called "seven undersea-cable laws."

The changes to the Law of Ships, Meteorological Act, Telecommunications Management Act and Commercial Port Law are aimed at strengthening protections for submarine cables, which the government has said could pose a threat to national security if cut or otherwise damaged.

Among the changes, the amendments to the Law of Ships require Taiwanese vessels and certain foreign vessels operating within Taiwan's territorial waters and designated prohibited waters to keep their automatic identification system (AIS) functioning normally and transmit accurate vessel identification information.

Taiwanese vessels required to install AIS must correctly transmit their names, International Maritime Organization (IMO) ship identification numbers, Maritime Mobile Service Identity (MMSI) codes and vessel call signs while at sea or anchored, the updated law stipulates.

Non-Taiwanese vessels operating in Taiwanese waters and designated prohibited waters are also required to display correct vessel names and IMO ship identification numbers on their hulls, and those markings may not be damaged, altered or concealed.

Non-Taiwanese 150 gross tonnage vessels or above must additionally maintain logbooks that accurately record navigation activities and any accidents.

Violations of the Law of Ships provisions may result in fines ranging from NT$30,000 to NT$10 million (US$953 to US$317,620) imposed on the vessel owner or captain.

The changes to the Meteorological Act introduce penalties for negligently damaging or illegally endangering the normal functioning of meteorological facilities and equipment.

Such offenses are punishable by up to six months in prison or a fine of up to NT$2 million under the updated act. The amendments further allow for confiscation of tools, vessels or other machinery involved in such crimes, regardless of ownership.

The amendments to the Telecommunications Management Act authorize confiscation of tools, vessels and machinery used to steal, damage or otherwise illegally endanger equipment relating to undersea cables, including undersea cable landing points and satellite communication centers.

Under the revised Commercial Port Law, vessels moored in a commercial port area that obstruct berth allocation or port area safety may be ordered to leave the port within three months.

If a vessel fails to comply with relocation or departure orders without legitimate reason, authorities may confiscate the vessel.

The amended Commercial Port Law also means that foreign merchant vessels detained for serious violations may be confiscated if discrepancies in vessel registration, vessel certificates or other identification information are not corrected within three months.