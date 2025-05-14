Magnitude 4.5 earthquake strikes southern Taiwan

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 14 (CNA) A magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck Chiayi County in southern Taiwan at 10:48 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

There were no immediate reports of damage following the quake.

The epicenter of the temblor was located 30.8 kilometers east-southeast of Chiayi County Hall at a depth of 10.7 km, CWA data showed.

The intensity of the quake, which gauges the actual effect of a seismic event, measured a 4 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale in some areas of Tainan and Chiayi County, according to the CWA.

The quake also measured an intensity of 3 in parts of Chiayi City, Kaohsiung and Yunlin, the CWA said.