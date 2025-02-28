Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

Taiwan's population centers endure 2nd day of severe air pollution

02/28/2025 02:42 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
Heavy smog blankets the sky over Taipei on Friday. CNA photo Feb. 28, 2025
Heavy smog blankets the sky over Taipei on Friday. CNA photo Feb. 28, 2025

Taipei, Feb. 28 (CNA) Red air quality warnings were issued across western Taiwan for a second day Friday, with the Ministry of Environment (MOENV) again attributing the pollution build-up to a lack of wind.

Red warnings -- indicating air that is unhealthy for all groups -- were triggered at monitoring stations in Taipei, Taoyuan, Taichung, Tainan, Yunlin and Chiayi, and between Kaohsiung and Pingtung County, according to local and central government agencies.

MOENV graphic. Image source: airtw.moenv.gov.tw
MOENV graphic. Image source: airtw.moenv.gov.tw

The MOENV attributed the air quality conditions to a lack of wind in western Taiwan.

Red warnings were also triggered at monitoring stations in offshore Kinmen County, the MOENV said.

(By Wu Hsin-yun and James Lo)

Enditem/ASG

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    50