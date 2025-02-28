Taiwan's population centers endure 2nd day of severe air pollution

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 28 (CNA) Red air quality warnings were issued across western Taiwan for a second day Friday, with the Ministry of Environment (MOENV) again attributing the pollution build-up to a lack of wind.

Red warnings -- indicating air that is unhealthy for all groups -- were triggered at monitoring stations in Taipei, Taoyuan, Taichung, Tainan, Yunlin and Chiayi, and between Kaohsiung and Pingtung County, according to local and central government agencies.

MOENV graphic. Image source: airtw.moenv.gov.tw

The MOENV attributed the air quality conditions to a lack of wind in western Taiwan.

Red warnings were also triggered at monitoring stations in offshore Kinmen County, the MOENV said.