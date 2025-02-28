Taiwan's population centers endure 2nd day of severe air pollution
02/28/2025 02:42 PM
Taipei, Feb. 28 (CNA) Red air quality warnings were issued across western Taiwan for a second day Friday, with the Ministry of Environment (MOENV) again attributing the pollution build-up to a lack of wind.
Red warnings -- indicating air that is unhealthy for all groups -- were triggered at monitoring stations in Taipei, Taoyuan, Taichung, Tainan, Yunlin and Chiayi, and between Kaohsiung and Pingtung County, according to local and central government agencies.
The MOENV attributed the air quality conditions to a lack of wind in western Taiwan.
Red warnings were also triggered at monitoring stations in offshore Kinmen County, the MOENV said.
