Magnitude 4.2 earthquake rocks southern Taiwan
11/19/2024 01:11 PM
Taipei, Nov. 19 (CNA) A magnitude 4.2 earthquake hit Tainan in southern Taiwan, at 12:27 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).
The epicenter of the temblor was located 23.5 kilometers north of Tainan City Hall, at a depth of 11.2 km, CWA data showed.
The quake's intensity, which gauges the actual effect of a seismic event, was highest in Jiali of Tainan, where it measured a 3 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale.
The earthquake also measured a 2 in some other areas in Tainan and neighboring Chiayi County, the CWA data showed.
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries following the quake.
