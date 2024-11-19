Focus Taiwan App
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake rocks southern Taiwan

11/19/2024 01:11 PM
Image taken from www.cwa.gov.tw/
Taipei, Nov. 19 (CNA) A magnitude 4.2 earthquake hit Tainan in southern Taiwan, at 12:27 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

The epicenter of the temblor was located 23.5 kilometers north of Tainan City Hall, at a depth of 11.2 km, CWA data showed.

The quake's intensity, which gauges the actual effect of a seismic event, was highest in Jiali of Tainan, where it measured a 3 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale.

The earthquake also measured a 2 in some other areas in Tainan and neighboring Chiayi County, the CWA data showed.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries following the quake.

(By Li Ming-tsung and Frances Huang)

Enditem

