Kaohsiung police seize 79 pocket-sized firework launchers

Taipei, Oct. 24 (CNA) Kaohsiung police on Thursday said they have asked online platforms to stop selling pocket-sized spring-loaded firework launchers, after seizing 79 of the illegal firearms.

The police were responding to concerns raised by Kaohsiung City Councilor Lee Ya-ching (李雅靜) during a council meeting on Wednesday.

Although the "Air Storm" launchers are marketed as toys, the devices contain gunpowder and are "as powerful as pen guns," Lee said.

Indeed, as the devices can be potentially lethal, they are considered illegally modified firearms, Lee said, warning that consumers could face prosecution for owning one.

Lee called on police to strengthen public awareness of such high-risk devices and contact relevant units to require domestic e-commerce platforms to remove them from sale.

Kaohsiung City Police Department Criminal Investigation Corps said Thursday that in order to prevent "Air Storm" launchers from being used in violent crimes, police have cracked down on sellers and owners of the devices.

The Ministry of Digital Affairs also assisted in forwarding information about the product to three major e-commerce associations and major e-commerce companies, police added.