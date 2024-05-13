Post-quake travel subsidies to extend to Taitung

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 13 (CNA) Travel subsidies to boost tourism in the wake of a devastating earthquake in eastern Taiwan will be issued soon for Taitung County, in addition to Hualien, the Tourism Administration said Sunday.

The eastern counties of Hualien and Taitung share many tourism fundamentals such as transportation, culture and resources, therefore, the tourism revitalization measures should be extended to Taitung, the central government agency said in a news release.

The measures will be implemented in three stages, according to the agency, which earlier in the month had announced subsides for travel to Hualien, the area that was hardest hit by the deadly magnitude 7.2 earthquake on April 3.

In the first stage of the Taitung subsides that will be launched on June 1, fares for the Taiwan Tour Bus services along the East Longitudinal Valley will be reduced by 80 percent, while the Taiwan Tourist Shuttle will be free, the tourism agency said.

Starting in July, travel agencies will be eligible to subsidies of up to NT$15,000 (US$462.37) for booking a travel group of 20 people or more for stays at a Taitung accommodation, once the bookings do not extend for more than one day on a weekend or national holiday, according to the Tourism Administration.

Each agency will be limited to two such subsidies in the period July to September, according to the press release.

For individual travel, meanwhile, subsidies will be available August to September, offering visitors to Taitung NT$1,000 per room for weeknight stays at Taitung accommodations, it said.

The Tourism Administration, which manages the East Longitudinal Valley National Scenic Area and East Coast National Scenic Area, said it will also collaborate with the Hualien and Taitung county governments on a series of activities in those regions to attract tourists and boost international marketing.

(By Yu Hsiao-han and Wu Kuan-hsien) Enditem/pc > Chinese Version

Related News

May 10: Ministry introduces vouchers for Hualien agricultural products

May 6: Taiwan to roll out subsidies for post-quake Hualien travel in June

April 23: Strong earthquakes Tuesday aftershocks of 7.2-magnitude quake: CWA

April 3: Taiwan earthquake island's strongest in 25 years: CWA

● A true scout: How Greek national led others to safety in Taroko Gorge

● Earthquake survivor's horrifying account: Rocks falling like bullets

● Maternity staff recall rushing to protect babies during powerful quake