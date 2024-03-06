Case involving actors in KTV fight to be decided by court

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 6 (CNA) A Taipei court will decide whether actors Hsiu Chieh-kai (修杰楷) and Wang Po-chieh (王柏傑) are to be disciplined for their involvement in a KTV fight that may have violated the Social Order Maintenance Act, Taipei police said Wednesday.

The police said Hsiu and Wang were released after being questioned about the fight Wednesday morning and that the case has been sent to the Taipei District Court Summary Division, which will decide if penalties should be assessed.

According to Taipei Police, they received a report at around 4:15 a.m. that people were fighting at a KTV on Zhongxiao East Road in the city's Daan District.

After arriving at the scene, the police found that Wang and Hsiu went to the KTV with their friend, surnamed Lin (林), for a gathering, and that Lin had an argument in the elevator with a man surnamed Chen, whom the three had never met.

Chen later went to the room being used by Hsiu, Wang, and Lin to punch Lin, and Hsiu and Wang suffered minor injuries while trying to restrain him, police said.

After questioning the parties involved, Hsiu, Wang, and Lin, as well as Chen and another person, decided not to press charges against each other.

Still, suspecting a violation of the Social Order Maintenance Act, the police said they turned the case over to the Taipei District Court to decide how to handle it.