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Taipei, Aug. 14 (CNA) Taiwan's Navy and Coast Guard have completed their first-ever joint anti-blockade drill that involved escorting a merchant ship carrying essential supplies to ports in eastern Taiwan and ensuring the safety of the cargo after it was transferred inland.

The exercise, part of the Han Kuang military drills, took place on Wednesday, according to the Military News Agency (MNA).

Under the exercise's scenario, enemy forces infiltrated the port and attempted to disrupt the transfer of essential supplies, the MNA reported.

The Navy's Yushan-class landing platform dock, which was simulating the role of the merchant ship, approached from waters off Taiwan's east coast, according to the Ministry of National Defense.

The Navy dispatched its Surface Action Group and light surface forces to escort the vessel, which later offloaded the supplies at Hualien Port and Suao Port.

The Coast Guard Administration (CGA) also deployed the Taichung patrol cutter, the Bali patrol vessel and two other 100-tonne patrol boats.

The Navy's Yushan-class landing platform dock. Photo courtesy of the Military News Agency

At Hualien Port, garrison forces deployed CM21 armored vehicles to engage enemy forces embedded in the area and secure the port, while an Avenger air defense system was also deployed to guard against airborne threats.

The drill also involved flatbed trucks and cranes requisitioned from the private sector, which were used to load the containers before they were transported inland.

In a statement Thursday, the CGA noted that it was the first time the Navy and Coast Guard had conducted a joint anti-blockade exercise.

Neither the Ministry of National Defense nor the CGA provided details, however, on how the vessels simulated running an enemy blockade during the drill.

The 2nd Combat Theater Command, which is responsible for defending eastern Taiwan, said in a statement that Wednesday's drill tested the ability of different military branches to coordinate their operations.

Such coordination would ensure that wartime supplies are promptly delivered to designated areas, thereby sustaining troops engaged in prolonged combat and strengthening the resilience of cross-regional reinforcement operations, the command said.

The possibility of Taiwan being blockaded by Chinese forces came into focus in August 2022 when Beijing deployed naval vessels near major ports around Taiwan during large-scale military exercises encircling the island.

The exercises were held following a visit to Taiwan by then U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.