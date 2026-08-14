Taiwan shares close down 0.46%
08/14/2026 01:45 PM
Taipei, Aug. 14 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 210.47 points, or 0.46 percent, at 45,811.01 Friday on turnover of NT$1.06 trillion (US$33.14 billion).
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