Taichung mayor to visit U.S. in mid-March

Taipei, Feb. 28 (CNA) Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) of the opposition Kuomintang (KMT) confirmed Saturday a local media report that she will embark on an 11-day visit to the United States starting March 11.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event to mark 228 Peace Memorial Day in Taichung, Lu said that as a citizen of the Republic of China (Taiwan's official name), she is willing to seize any chance to enhance Taiwan's diplomatic engagement.

"I want Washington to have a better understanding of Taiwan, and through deeper cooperation, both sides can move forward," she said.

Lu is widely viewed as a potential KMT candidate in the 2028 presidential race in Taiwan.

The United Daily News reported earlier Saturday that during the planned visit, Lu will convey to U.S. officials that the KMT does not harbor distrust of Washington and remains friendly toward the U.S. as the party seeks to maintain stable relations with China.

According to the report, many young and middle-aged KMT members have expressed concern about the party's relationship with the U.S., particularly as opposition lawmakers from the KMT and the Taiwan People's Party (TPP) have taken positions different from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) on a proposed NT$1.2 trillion (US$39.82 billion) draft special act on defense procurement.

Lu said the U.S. trip will provide her with an opportunity to clarify the KMT's position and discuss defense procurement issues with U.S. friends.

In addition to defense-related matters, Lu said she will also seek to enhance mutual understanding of U.S. tariff policies following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling against the White House's "reciprocal" tariffs.

Lu did not disclose details of her itinerary.