Taiwan raises Israel travel alert amid U.S.-Israel strikes on Iran

Taipei, Feb. 28 (CNA) Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday raised the travel alert for Israel to the highest red level, while maintaining a red alert for Iran, following strikes launched by Israel and the United States on Iran that day.

Due to rising tensions in the Middle East, the ministry urges Taiwanese citizens in Israel and Iran to depart immediately and reminds travelers heading to high-risk zones to remain vigilant and register their trip details on the Bureau of Consular Affairs website before departure.

Screenshot from the Bureau of Consular Affairs' website

According to Taiwan's representative office in Israel and the Taiwan External Trade Development Council office in Tehran, there are approximately 264 Taiwanese nationals currently in Israel and four in Iran, all of whom have been confirmed safe, the ministry said in a press release Saturday evening.

The ministry said it has instructed Taiwan's missions across the Middle East to closely monitor the developing situation, and has activated its emergency response mechanism.

Israeli and U.S. forces launched coordinated attacks on Saturday, marking a significant escalation in the long-running conflict between Israel and Iran, according to international media reports.

Taiwanese nationals in need of assistance can contact the following emergency hotlines: those in Israel should call +972-544-275-204, while individuals in Iran can reach the Dubai office at +971-50-645-3018.

The ministry's 24-hour global emergency hotline is also available at +886-800-085-095.