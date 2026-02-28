U.K., German offices in Taiwan mark 228 Peace Memorial Day

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 28 (CNA) The British Office Taipei and the German Institute Taipei on Saturday marked 228 Peace Memorial Day with social media posts reflecting on historical lessons and the importance of democracy.

In a Facebook post, the British Office Taipei drew parallels between Taiwan's commemoration and the United Kingdom's Remembrance Day.

"In the U.K., we mark Remembrance Day with the phrase 'Lest we forget,' calling on people not to forget the sacrifices of those who came before us for freedom and peace," it wrote.

It added that Taiwan's observance of the day similarly honors the victims of the 228 Incident while reminding people of the island's journey toward peace and democracy and the need to reflect on the past.

The office said many societies have endured "unspeakable collective pain" in the pursuit of peace, truth and justice -- values shared by the U.K. and Taiwan.

"In an ever-changing world, commemorating our past is crucial for preserving our civic identity and valuing our free society," it said.

The German Institute Taipei said Feb. 28 is a day to remember those who suffered in the 1947 crackdown.

It noted that history shows victims of state violence are overwhelmingly civilians, often including women and children, and said democracy and respect for human rights are essential to prevent similar tragedies.

The German office added that democratic societies such as Germany and Taiwan have a responsibility to continue clarifying the truth and restoring justice for victims.