KMT names Wu Tsung-hsien as candidate in Yilan magistrate race

Taipei, Feb. 28 (CNA) The main opposition Kuomintang (KMT) on Saturday announced the results of its telephone poll for the Yilan County magistrate nomination, with Legislator Wu Tsung-hsien (吳宗憲) narrowly defeating Yilan County Council Speaker Zhang Sheng-de (張勝德).

The telephone survey was conducted from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, with the results announced at a news conference at the party's headquarters in Taipei attended by Vice Chairman and Secretary-General Lee Chien-lung (李乾龍), head of the KMT's Yilan County chapter Lin Ming-chang (林明昌), as well as Wu and Zhang.

Both Wu and Zhang were outstanding candidates with the poll showing only a narrow margin between them and Wu prevailing, Lee said, adding that the figures would not be made public under a prior agreement between the two.

He thanked Zhang for showing grace and said Zhang would continue leading the county council.

Wu said he was fortunate to have prevailed by a slim margin and would integrate Zhang's policy proposals, calling the two partners in unity.

He added that he would soon meet Taiwan People's Party (TPP) candidate Chen Wan-hui (陳琬惠) and chairman Huang Kuo-chang (黃國昌) to move forward with opposition cooperation under the KMT's guidance.

In a text message to reporters, Chen said the two parties share the goal of "winning the Yilan County magistrate race."

She expressed confidence that, under a fair process, she could emerge as the strongest candidate to lead reform efforts and open a new chapter for Yilan.

At a separate event, ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate Lin Kuo-chang (林國漳) said he will seek to win the support of Yilan residents.

The DPP announced Lin Kuo-chang as its Yilan magistrate candidate in an Oct. 22 news release, highlighting his long-term involvement in public service and cultural work, as well as participation in county government volunteer roles.