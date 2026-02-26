President confers Order of Brilliant Star on Sadaharu Oh

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 26 (CNA) President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) on Thursday conferred the Order of Brilliant Star with Special Grand Cordon on baseball legend Sadaharu Oh (王貞治), honoring his lifelong contributions to the sport in Taiwan and Japan.

During the ceremony at the Presidential Office, Lai praised the 85-year-old icon as a "global baseball hero" whose legendary "flamingo" leg-kick stance helped him set a world record of 868 career home runs.

"Mr. Oh is the shared pride of both Japan and Taiwan," Lai said, adding that his spirit of isshou kenmei [total dedication to one's calling] has moved fans around the world.

Video: CNA

For decades, whether as a player, manager, or executive, he has fought tirelessly for the development of baseball in both nations, Lai said.

Lai highlighted Oh's long-standing support for Taiwanese baseball, dating back to the 1960s, when he began helping train local players.

Oh also witnessed the 1990 opening game of Taiwan's professional league and threw the historic ceremonial first pitch at the Taipei Dome in 2023, Lai added.

The president noted that Oh's recognition in Taiwan follows his receipt of Japan's Order of Culture from the emperor last November, calling the honors from both sides a reflection of Oh's extraordinary legacy.

As a self-described lifelong fan, Lai said it was a personal honor to decorate his idol. He also expressed excitement for the upcoming World Baseball Classic (WBC), specifically the highly anticipated matchup against a Japanese squad led by MLB star Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Lai noted that Yamamoto's three victories helped the Los Angeles Dodgers win the World Series last year, adding that Japan's decision to field such a top-tier pitcher against Taiwan is a sign of deep "respect" for the Taiwanese team.

President Lai Ching-te (right) and baseball legend Sadaharu Oh at the Presidential Office on Thursday. CNA photo Feb. 26, 2026

Accepting the honor, Oh expressed profound gratitude, stating he was "moved beyond words" to receive such a high distinction.

He said baseball had shaped his entire life, allowing him to meet precious friends and achieve accomplishments beyond the sport itself.

Looking ahead to the WBC, Oh praised Taiwan's current roster, calling it the strongest team in the nation's history.

Oh said he has long hoped that Japan and Taiwan could advance together to the championship round in the United States, a goal that has eluded both sides in past tournaments. This time, however, he said he was confident the two teams could reach the finals together.

Born in Japan in 1940 to a Japanese mother and Chinese father, Oh has lived in Japan all his life but holds Republic of China citizenship. The ROC became Taiwan's official name in 1949 after the Kuomintang-led government relocated to Taiwan following its defeat in the Chinese Civil War.

Oh's father, an ROC citizen, registered all his children as ROC nationals. Oh has maintained what is now Taiwanese citizenship, turning down multiple opportunities to become a naturalized Japanese citizen in accordance with his father's wishes.