Taiwan headline news
02/26/2026 09:52 AM
Taipei, Feb. 26 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Taipei to subsidize businesses to allow shorter work hours for parents
@China Times: CIA warned tech CEOs that China could move on Taiwan by 2027
@Liberty Times: Taiwan shares hit three records as TSMC tops NT$2,000 mark
@Economic Daily News: Taiwan stocks surge to record highs on heavy volume
@Commercial Times: Taiex tops 35,000 for first time on massive turnover
@Taipei Times: Tech, reforms to bolster military: Lai
