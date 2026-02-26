Focus Taiwan App
02/26/2026 09:52 AM
Taipei, Feb. 26 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Taipei to subsidize businesses to allow shorter work hours for parents

@China Times: CIA warned tech CEOs that China could move on Taiwan by 2027

@Liberty Times: Taiwan shares hit three records as TSMC tops NT$2,000 mark

@Economic Daily News: Taiwan stocks surge to record highs on heavy volume

@Commercial Times: Taiex tops 35,000 for first time on massive turnover

@Taipei Times: Tech, reforms to bolster military: Lai

