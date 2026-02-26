Taiwan shares open higher
02/26/2026 09:16 AM
Taipei, Feb. 26 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 44.69 points at 33,457.76 Thursday on turnover of NT$10.44 billion (US$333.33 million).
