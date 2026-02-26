Focus Taiwan App
Taiwan shares close flat

02/26/2026 01:56 PM
CNA file photo
CNA file photo

Taipei, Feb. 26 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 1.42 points at 35,414.49 Thursday on turnover of NT$1.14 trillion (US$36.46 billion).

(By Y.F. Low)

Enditem

