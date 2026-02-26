Focus Taiwan App
Taiwan, Japan raise working holiday visa limit to twice per person

02/26/2026 04:32 PM
CNA file photo
Taipei, Feb. 26 (CNA) Taiwan and Japan have raised the lifetime limit on working holiday visas to two per person, up from one, under a revised agreement that took effect Feb. 1, Premier Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰) said Thursday.

Cabinet spokesperson Michelle Lee (李慧芝), citing Cho, said the change was formalized through a recent exchange of documents between Taiwan and Japan on the implementation of their working holiday scheme, aimed at deepening bilateral youth and cultural exchanges.

Cho said the program gives young Taiwanese opportunities to gain cross‑cultural experiences, build independent living skills and develop a global perspective.

He also urged the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to continue expanding international engagement opportunities for young people and to strengthen Taiwan‑Japan cooperation to deepen bilateral ties.

According to Cho, the Taiwan‑Japan working holiday scheme was first signed on April 3, 2009, and implemented later that year, allowing applicants to receive the visa only once in their lifetime at the time.

The scheme is open to applicants aged 18 to 30, with each visa valid for one year from the date of issue.

(By Lai Yu-chen and Ko Lin)

