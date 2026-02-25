Giant Koxinga statue takes spotlight in Lantern Festival preview

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 25 (CNA) Organizers offered a sneak peek Wednesday of the 2026 Taiwan Lantern Festival's religious culture zone, featuring a 10-meter-high Koxinga statue from Xikou Kaiyuan Temple valued at over NT$3 million (US$95,700).

According to the Chiayi County government, the statue is modeled after the 172-foot original in Xikou Township, visible from the main road and equivalent to a seven-story building.

Temple officials told CNA that the cost covers only the statue itself, excluding installation, surrounding lanterns, and management.

During the preview, Chiayi County Magistrate Weng Chang-liang (翁章梁) and representatives from 10 local religious groups toured the lantern zone, offered blessings for the festival, and showcased some displays still under installation.

Participating organizations included Puzi Peitian Temple, Xingang Fengtian Temple, Fo Guang Shan Yuanfu Temple, Xikou Kaiyuan Temple, the Catholic Diocese of Chiayi, and the Chiayi Presbytery of the Presbyterian Church in Taiwan.

Koxinga, also known as Zheng Chenggong (鄭成功), was a 17th-century military leader who expelled Dutch colonial forces from Taiwan and established Chinese rule on the island.

Over the centuries, he has been venerated as a guardian deity in local temples, particularly in southern Taiwan, where many worshippers believe he protects communities, ensures prosperity, and safeguards livestock and crops.

The 2026 Taiwan Lantern Festival runs from March 3 to 15 in Chiayi County, with organizers expecting millions of visitors.