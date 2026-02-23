OLYMPICS / Taiwan team concludes Winter Olympics with Sophia Velicer as flag bearer
Taipei, Feb. 23 (CNA) Taiwanese athletes took part in the 2026 Winter Olympics closing ceremony in Italy on Sunday, with cross-country skier Sophia Velicer (余睿) serving as the team's flag bearer.
The 26-year-old led the parade of Taiwanese athletes at the Verona Arena, including figure skater Li Yu-hsiang (李宇翔), and bobsledders Lin Sin-rong (林欣蓉) and Lin Song-en (林頌恩), during the ceremony, which began at 8:30 p.m. in the historic Italian city.
Earlier in the day, Velicer competed in the women's 50 km classical cross-country skiing event, finishing 22nd in a time of 2 hours, 34 minutes and 1 second, which ranked as the best performance in the endurance event by a competitor from an Asian country.
Speaking to the press, Velicer said she was very honored to be the flag bearer and to highlight the hard work of the other team members. She also thanked her fans for their many heartwarming messages on social media.
It was great to represent Taiwan, she said, encouraging young athletes to pursue sporting opportunities, no matter how crazy or unattainable they might seem.
The Taiwan team, competing under the name Chinese Taipei, made other notable achievements, apart from Velicer's standing as Asia's top cross-country skier at the Winter Olympics.
Li achieved a new personal best in the men's figure skating short program and delivered a no-mistakes run in his free program, while speed skater Chen Ying-chu (陳映竹) finished 11th in the women's 500 meters, setting a new record for Taiwan in the event at the Olympics.
Chang posts Taiwan's first Olympic slalom finish in about 40 yearsTroy Samuel Chang (張天將) became the first Taiwanese to complete the Olympic alpine skiing men's slalom in nearly four decades with a 36th-place finish at the Winter Olympics in Italy on Monday.02/17/2026 05:52 PM
Figure skater Li makes history for Taiwan at 2026 Olympic Winter GamesNineteen-year-old figure skater Li Yu-hsiang (李宇翔) made history for Taiwan at the ongoing Winter Games in Milan, Italy, finishing 23rd in the men's competition on Saturday.02/15/2026 03:52 PM
Record 10 Taiwanese athletes qualify for 2026 Olympic Winter GamesTaiwan will be represented by a record 10 athletes across seven sports at the upcoming Olympic Winter Games in Milan, including the country's first-ever women's bobsleigh team, the Ministry of Sports announced Wednesday.01/21/2026 08:56 PM
