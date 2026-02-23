To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 23 (CNA) Taiwanese athletes took part in the 2026 Winter Olympics closing ceremony in Italy on Sunday, with cross-country skier Sophia Velicer (余睿) serving as the team's flag bearer.

The 26-year-old led the parade of Taiwanese athletes at the Verona Arena, including figure skater Li Yu-hsiang (李宇翔), and bobsledders Lin Sin-rong (林欣蓉) and Lin Song-en (林頌恩), during the ceremony, which began at 8:30 p.m. in the historic Italian city.

Earlier in the day, Velicer competed in the women's 50 km classical cross-country skiing event, finishing 22nd in a time of 2 hours, 34 minutes and 1 second, which ranked as the best performance in the endurance event by a competitor from an Asian country.

Speaking to the press, Velicer said she was very honored to be the flag bearer and to highlight the hard work of the other team members. She also thanked her fans for their many heartwarming messages on social media.

It was great to represent Taiwan, she said, encouraging young athletes to pursue sporting opportunities, no matter how crazy or unattainable they might seem.

The Taiwan team, competing under the name Chinese Taipei, made other notable achievements, apart from Velicer's standing as Asia's top cross-country skier at the Winter Olympics.

Li achieved a new personal best in the men's figure skating short program and delivered a no-mistakes run in his free program, while speed skater Chen Ying-chu (陳映竹) finished 11th in the women's 500 meters, setting a new record for Taiwan in the event at the Olympics.