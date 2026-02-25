New Taipei sets traffic rules for Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

New Taipei, Feb. 25 (CNA) Local authorities announced on Wednesday that traffic controls will be implemented to manage crowds during the Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival, which takes place at Pingxi Junior High School this Friday and Shifen Square next Tuesday.

As the annual festival is expected to draw large crowds, traffic controls will be enforced on City Route 106 and the Shifen section of Provincial Highway 2-C from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on both days, according to a statement by the New Taipei City Transportation Department.

All vehicles, including motorcycles, will be subject to the restrictions, with exemptions granted to residents with a valid permit and vehicles transporting lanterns, it added.

Lee You-chin (李友欽), an official with the department, advised the public to take the train to Pingxi or Shifen stations, or to use shuttle buses departing from multiple locations, including Taipei Zoo, Keelung Station, and Shuangxi Station, among others.

Shuttle services will begin at 9 a.m. on the event days. One-way fares range from NT$15 to NT$50 depending on the route, while the return trip is free of charge, Lee said.

The Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival is an annual tradition celebrating the first full moon of the lunar year when participants release glowing paper lanterns inscribed with wishes, symbolizing the shedding of old burdens and the start of a hopeful new year.