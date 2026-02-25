Lai awards top honor to SVG ambassador Bowman

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 25 (CNA) President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) on Wednesday bestowed one of Taiwan's highest honors on Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) Ambassador Andrea Clare Bowman in recognition of her contributions to bilateral ties.

"By conferring the Order of Brilliant Star with Grand Cordon on Ambassador Bowman today, I want to sincerely thank her, on behalf of the Taiwanese people, for her outstanding contribution to deepening diplomatic ties between Taiwan and SVG," Lai said at a ceremony held at the Presidential Office in Taipei.

He noted that Bowman became SVG's first ambassador to Taiwan in 2019 and established the country's first permanent embassy in Asia, "marking a milestone in bilateral relations."

With Bowman's support, Lai said the two countries had steadily deepened exchanges over the past six years in areas such as trade and investment, infrastructure and agriculture.

In her remarks, Bowman said she was "honored to receive this distinguished medal" on behalf of the government and people of SVG.

Taiwan "has hosted our embassy from Aug. 8, 2019 with dignity and efficiency," she said, thanking those who helped establish the embassy, which continues to provide support to Vincentians in Taiwan, whose number now stands at 182.

Feeling "grateful" for the honor of serving as dean of the diplomatic corps since October 2022, Bowman said the corps symbolizes and represents Taiwan's sovereignty.

"A sovereignty which must be protected not just for Taiwanese, but for all small island developing states in our increasingly fraught global space," she added.

Veteran journalist Kenton Chance is due to replace Bowman as ambassador to Taiwan on March 1, 2026.

Located in the Caribbean, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is one of the 12 states that maintain diplomatic relations with the Republic of China (Taiwan's official name), with ties dating back to 1981.