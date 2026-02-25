Kaohsiung, Subic Bay ports sign sister-port agreement

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Kaohsiung, Feb. 25 (CNA) The Port of Kaohsiung and the Port of Subic Bay in the Philippines officially signed a sister-port agreement Wednesday, marking an expansion of maritime cooperation between Taiwan and Southeast Asia.

The signing ceremony was held during the 14th anniversary celebration of Taiwan International Ports Corp. (TIPC) at the Port of Kaohsiung Cruise Terminal and drew more than 200 participants, including senior officials and industry representatives.

In addition to aligning with Taiwan's New Southbound Policy, the Port of Kaohsiung and the Port of Subic Bay will deepen cooperation in port operations, port-area security management, digital and information security, and personnel exchanges, strengthening Kaohsiung Port's role as a key gateway in the Asia-Pacific shipping network, according to TIPC.

Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) said the development of the Port of Kaohsiung is closely linked to the city's growth. In the face of rapid global changes, he said, the city government and the port operator have continued to move forward together toward shared goals.

Chen added that the city government will continue working with the port on digital transformation and sustainable development to create the best possible prospects for Kaohsiung Port's future.

TIPC Chairman Chou Yung-hui (周永暉) said the company recorded operating revenue of NT$23.53 billion (US$750.69 million) last year.

Among its operations, Chou said international cruise calls totaled 567 last year, up 37 percent from a year earlier, while passenger numbers reached 1.1567 million, reflecting strong growth.

Looking ahead, Chou said the company will continue to strengthen port infrastructure and service capacity, while improving cruise services, and leveraging digital and sustainable innovations to upgrade both hardware and software, supporting growth in the shipping sector and the tourism economy.

Separately, TIPC's Taichung Branch signed a contract with Taiwan Power Co. for the construction of natural gas pipelines and related facilities in the southern waters of Taichung Port.

The project is expected to handle annual natural gas transport volumes of up to 2.3 million metric tons, highlighting the port operator's role in supporting Taiwan's critical infrastructure and national energy security, the company said.