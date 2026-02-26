Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan 中央通訊社 フォーカス台湾 Fokus Taiwan
Search

Cooler weather, rain forecast for 228 holiday weekend

02/26/2026 10:13 AM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
CNA file photo
CNA file photo

Taipei, Feb. 26 (CNA) Cooler temperatures and scattered rain showers are forecast for northern and central Taiwan over the 228 Peace Memorial Day weekend, beginning on Friday, according to independent meteorologist Wu Der-rong (吳德榮).

During the day on Thursday, partly cloudy weather with occasional clear skies is forecast for most of Taiwan, with comfortable temperatures in the north and slightly warmer weather in the center and south, Wu said.

The arrival of a weather front Thursday night, however, will bring occasional rain showers and cooler temperatures to northern and central Taiwan on Friday, Wu said.

Similar weather conditions are expected on Saturday, when parts of the south will also receive rain, as well as during the first half Sunday, Wu said.

From Sunday afternoon through Monday, there will be a brief window of drier and warmer weather across Taiwan, he said.

According to the Central Weather Administration (CWA), temperatures in northern and central Taiwan will remain in the low- to mid-20s on Friday and Saturday, before rising into the upper-20s on Sunday.

In the south, temperatures will hover in the upper-20s throughout the three-day holiday weekend, the CWA forecast showed.

Next week, two weather systems are expected to arrive in Taiwan -- on Monday and Friday -- bringing cooler temperatures to the north and scattered rain showers to most of the country, according to Wu.

(By Chang Hsiung-feng and Matthew Mazzetta)

Enditem/pc

0:00
/
0:00
Latest
More
We value your privacy.
Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
Got it. Learn more
116