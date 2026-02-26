U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
02/26/2026 04:55 PM
Taipei, Feb. 26 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Thursday, shedding NT$0.089 to close at NT$31.251.
Turnover totaled US$1.888 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's high of NT$31.320, and moved to a low of NT$31.202 before rebounding.
