Taiwan names new ambassador to Belize

Taipei, Feb. 25 (CNA) Taiwan's government earlier this month approved the appointment of Amino Chi (紀欽耀), the country's representative to Los Angeles, as its new ambassador to Belize, replacing incumbent Lily Hsu (徐儷文), who is set to conclude her three-year tenure in the Central American country.

Chi, director-general of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Los Angeles since 2023, will be posted to Belize for the third time in his diplomatic career, after previously serving as first and third secretary at the Republic of China (Taiwan) embassy there, according to an announcement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

His other overseas postings have included the United Kingdom, Malaysia and Miami.

Hsu, who has headed the embassy in Belize since February 2023, will return to Taipei to serve at the MOFA's Institute of Diplomacy and International Affairs.

Chi's vacancy in Los Angeles will be filled by Jason Ma (馬博元), deputy head of mission at Taiwan's representative office in the EU and Belgium since 2024.