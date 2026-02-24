KMT to propose legislative oversight for advanced chip technology exports

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 24 (CNA) The main opposition Kuomintang (KMT) will introduce a bill requiring legislative approval for the export of advanced chip technologies, aiming to ensure such know-how remains in Taiwan, the party said on Tuesday.

As the Legislature reconvened from its winter recess on Tuesday, the KMT, which forms a majority alongside the smaller Taiwan People's Party (TPP), held a strategy workshop to outline its priorities for the new session, listing 42 bills as its top legislative agenda.

Central to the agenda is a chip and national security bill, being drafted by the party's think tank, that would keep the most advanced research and production effectively based in Taiwan, limit the scale of overseas factories, and prohibit exports to any country or region without legislative approval, the party said.

The move comes as leading chipmakers, such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), expand their global manufacturing footprint in response to shifting geopolitical dynamics, fueling domestic concerns over the potential erosion of Taiwan's cutting-edge technological dominance.

Also on the priority list was a KMT-TPP joint proposal to establish "Taiwan Future Accounts," which creates government-funded investment vehicles for children, with initial seed capital and annual contributions that can be claimed in full at age 18.

The KMT is also set to push through an amendment to the Act of Military Service for Officers and Non-commissioned Officers of the Armed Forces, aiming to enhance pension benefits for retired personnel and their surviving families, the party said.