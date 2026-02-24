Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan 中央通訊社 フォーカス台湾 Fokus Taiwan
Search

Tsai Chi-chang elected DPP legislative caucus convener

02/24/2026 03:54 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
Democratic Progressive Party Tsai Chi-chang (front center). CNA photo Feb. 24, 2026
Democratic Progressive Party Tsai Chi-chang (front center). CNA photo Feb. 24, 2026

Taipei, Feb. 24 (CNA) Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmaker and former deputy speaker of the Legislative Yuan Tsai Chi-chang (蔡其昌), 56, was elected convener of the party's legislative caucus on Tuesday, replacing veteran lawmaker Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘).

Ker, who had held the convener's post for 25 years, had previously indicated that he plans to leave the Legislature at the end of his current term.

The caucus meeting followed the DPP's long-standing practice of electing its leadership on the first day of a new legislative session.

Under DPP rules, the party's legislative caucus convener serves a one-year term and may seek reelection, while lawmakers who have served at least three terms are eligible to run. Tsai is currently serving his fifth term as a legislator.

In addition, DPP lawmaker Chuang Jui-hsiung (莊瑞雄) was selected caucus director-general, while fellow party lawmaker Fan Yun (范雲) was named caucus secretary-general.

Tsai, the Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL) commissioner, previously served as the second deputy speaker in Taiwan's history from outside the Kuomintang (KMT) after Chung Jung-chi (鍾榮吉) of the People First Party.

Tsai is also the first DPP member to step down from the deputy speakership and return to serving solely as a rank-and-file legislator.

(By Wang Yang-yu, Lin Ching-yin and Evelyn Kao)

Enditem/ASG

0:00
/
0:00
Latest
More
We value your privacy.
Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
Got it. Learn more
89