To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 23 (CNA) An unemployed man surnamed Hung (洪) in Chiayi City has been indicted after allegedly posting online that he would attack people at Chiayi High Speed Rail Station, the Chiayi District Prosecutors Office said Monday.

Prosecutors charged Hung on suspicion of the offense of endangering public safety by putting the public in fear of injury to life, body, or property.

According to the Chiayi District Prosecutors Office, Hung used his smartphone at his residence in Chiayi City on the afternoon of Jan. 24 to publicly post in a Facebook group: "I am the next Chang Wen (張文)."

He was referring to an unemployed Taiwanese man who threw smoke bombs and carried out knife attacks in central Taipei on Dec. 19 last year, killing three people and injuring several others, before falling to his death.

"I will bring Molotov cocktails and a machete to Chiayi High Speed Rail Station tomorrow and wipe out everyone there," Hung said.

Members of the public took screenshots of Hung's message and reported it to the Criminal Investigation Corps of the Chiayi County Police Bureau.

They identified the man, obtained a search warrant and searched his residence, detained him and seized the mobile phone he used to make the post.

No Molotov cocktails or other dangerous items were found at his residence, police said.

Prosecutors believed there was significant suspicion of a crime and grounds for detention, which was approved by the Chiayi District Court.

The Chiayi District Court subsequently released Hung on bail of NT$20,000.