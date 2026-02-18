Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan 中央通訊社 フォーカス台湾 Fokus Taiwan
Search

Lai congratulates Takaichi on reelection as Japan PM

02/18/2026 10:09 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
President Lai Ching-te (right) meets Sanae Takaichi at the Presidential Office during her visit to Taiwan in April 2025 as a member of the Japanese Diet. File photo courtesy of the Presidential Office
President Lai Ching-te (right) meets Sanae Takaichi at the Presidential Office during her visit to Taiwan in April 2025 as a member of the Japanese Diet. File photo courtesy of the Presidential Office

Taipei, Feb. 18 (CNA) President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) on Wednesday night congratulated Sanae Takaichi on her reappointment as Japan's prime minister.

"I would like to extend my sincere congratulations to Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on her successful reelection, and thank her for repeatedly emphasizing the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and expressing support for Taiwan at major international occasions," Lai wrote in Chinese and Japanese in a post on X.

"I look forward to Taiwan and Japan continuing to deepen their partnership and working together to contribute to the realization of a 'Free and Open Indo-Pacific.'"

Japan's House of Representatives formally reappointed Takaichi as prime minister on Wednesday after her Liberal Democratic Party secured a two-thirds majority in the snap lower house election on Feb. 8.

(By Y.F. Low)

Enditem

0:00
/
0:00
Latest
More
We value your privacy.
Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
Got it. Learn more
12