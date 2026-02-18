To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

NGO calls for overseas missions to use 'Taiwan' instead of 'Taipei'

Taipei, Feb. 18 (CNA) A New York-based NGO has launched a global initiative to rename the nation's overseas missions, most of which operate under the name "Taipei," to "Taiwan Representative Office (TRO)," according to a news release.

Ming Chiang (江明信), CEO of Hello Taiwan, announced the campaign at a news conference in Berlin on Monday, coinciding with the World Forum held from Monday through Wednesday, the institution stated in the release.

Speaking at the event, Legislator Huang Jie (黃捷), a member of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party, said she believed this renaming campaign would enable the international community to see Taiwan clearly without the constraints of an ambiguous identity.

"The new generation is eager to engage with the world," the 33-year-old Huang said.

Miao Po-ya (苗博雅), a member of the Taipei City Council, said that the use of "Taipei" in the nation's overseas missions is a lingering irony of history.

The "Taipei" label was once used to avoid political sensitivity, and it is now time for a change amidst evolving global geopolitics, said Miao, who was also in attendance.

"Taiwan is a de facto country," Miao said, adding that it deserves a name that can accurately reflect its national standing and strength.

Most of Taiwan's overseas missions in countries without formal diplomatic ties use the "Taipei" designation -- primarily as the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO).

There are, however, a few exceptions, notably in Lithuania, where the mission is officially titled the Taiwanese Representative Office. Earlier this month, Lithuania's Prime Minister Inga Ruginienė described allowing the name as comparable to having "jumped in front of the train and lost."