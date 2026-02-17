President Lai leads Lunar New Year prayers at Longshan Temple

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 17 (CNA) President Lai Ching-te (賴清德), accompanied by politicians such as Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Wu Pei-yi (吳沛憶) and the ruling party's Secretary-General Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇), led Lunar New Year prayers at Taipei's Longshan Temple.

During his speech, Lai took the opportunity to wish the entire nation a happy new year, adding that he was very happy to be praying at the historical Buddhist temple again.

President Lai Ching-te. CNA photo Feb. 17, 2026

CNA photo Feb. 17, 2026

CNA photo Feb. 17, 2026

President Lai Ching-te gives out Lunar New Year gifts at Taipei's Longshan Temple on Tuesday. CNA photo Feb. 17, 2026

The President said that he asked for the temple's main deity, the Goddess of Mercy, to protect Taiwan before handing out gifts.

Besides Taipei, Lai also went to Keelung's Qiangan Temple for another round of prayers and to hand out gifts.

President Lai Ching-te (second left) at Keelung's Qiangan Temple. CNA photo Feb. 17, 2026

At the Taoist temple of the Goddess Mazu, Lai added that his administration will be aiming to focus on assisting medium- and small-sized enterprises following the signing of the trade deal between Taiwan and the United States.

Lai went on to add that another goal for Taiwan was to lower taxes and raise salaries.

In central Taiwan, Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) represented the current administration at Taichung's Nantian Temple, Nantou County's Yonghe Temple and Changhua's Wutong Temple.

Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim (second right) hands out New Year gifts at Taichung's Nantian Temple on Tuesday. CNA photo Feb. 17, 2026

Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim (second right) hands out New Year gifts at Changhua's Wutong Temple on Tuesday. CNA photo Feb. 17, 2026

Like President Lai, Hsiao also led auspicious prayers and handed out gifts at the temples and wished good fortune for the nation.

Aside from the president and vice-president, Premier Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰) prayed at Taipei's Zhongshun Temple, while the likes of Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) participated in a pilgrimage to temples around her city.

Premier Cho Jung-tai (second right) at Taipei's Zhongshun Temple on Tuesday. CNA photo Feb. 17, 2026

Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (second left) on Tuesday. CNA photo Feb. 17, 2026